Dog goes viral after X-ray scans reveal he ate this unexpected – and ultra expensive – item
Spring Hill, Florida - Smokey the dog was rushed to the vet for an abdominal scan, but they weren't looking for puppies. Instead, something else showed up on the readings – a diamond engagement ring!
The dog's owner found that her engagement ring had disappeared without a trace at home.
After frantically searching everywhere, her suspicions finally fell on Smokey. Had he "stolen" the ring, mistaking it for a tasty snack?
Vet Julie Noyes, who knows Smokey well, made short work of solving the mystery.
She X-rayed the four-legged friend's stomach – and quickly found what she was looking for.
In a TikTok video from mid-October, the X-ray image filmed from a monitor can be seen, in which the owner's engagement ring is clearly visible.
While the "dogctor" was naturally very concerned for the pup and his mom, she had to admit that it was a pretty ridiculous situation.
"I was in stitches, crying thinking about Smokey eating her ring right off the table," said Noyes in an interview with The Dodo.
But the next question soon arose – how to get the ring out of the dog as quickly and as safely as possible?
How things ended with the ring-eating dog!
The vet decided to keep Smokey in the hospital overnight, but her attempts to get the dog to expel the ring by vomiting failed.
Noyes gave up, hoping that nature would take its course, but the engagement ring simply would not come out in the days that followed.
It was only after a week that the ring finally came out in the doggo's bathroom business.
Smokey released the piece of jewelry after which it was, of course, thoroughly cleaned.
"Smokey was a very silly boy and ate his moms engagement ring! It didn’t come up in his [vomit emoji] so mom had to search all of his poop until HE FINALLY GAVE IT BACK!!!" the caption of the viral video explained.
"I freaking love this silly dog."
The ring is now back on the dog mom's finger – and the clip has since received viral acclaim. Not a bad engagement present after all!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dogtorjulie