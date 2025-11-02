Dog goes viral after X-ray scans reveal he ate this unexpected – and ultra expensive – item

Spring Hill, Florida - Smokey the dog was rushed to the vet for an abdominal scan, but they weren't looking for puppies. Instead, something else showed up on the readings – a diamond engagement ring!

Smokey the dog was rushed to the vet for an abdominal scan, but they weren't looking for puppies. Instead, something else showed up on the reading – a diamond engagement ring! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dogtorjulie

The dog's owner found that her engagement ring had disappeared without a trace at home.

After frantically searching everywhere, her suspicions finally fell on Smokey. Had he "stolen" the ring, mistaking it for a tasty snack?

Vet Julie Noyes, who knows Smokey well, made short work of solving the mystery.

She X-rayed the four-legged friend's stomach – and quickly found what she was looking for.

In a TikTok video from mid-October, the X-ray image filmed from a monitor can be seen, in which the owner's engagement ring is clearly visible.

While the "dogctor" was naturally very concerned for the pup and his mom, she had to admit that it was a pretty ridiculous situation.

"I was in stitches, crying thinking about Smokey eating her ring right off the table," said Noyes in an interview with The Dodo.

But the next question soon arose – how to get the ring out of the dog as quickly and as safely as possible?