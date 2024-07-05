Dog goes viral with reaction to new baby: "Is there a return policy?"

Ohio - For years, dog Dierks was his owner's everything, but then this "thing" came along!

The "thing,' also known as Baby Jae, is giving Dierks a headache! © Screenshot/TikTok/@elizabethbf7

Dierks was rescued from an animal shelter in Traverse City, Michigan, six years ago by his owner, Brin Engelhardt.

"Dierks and I did everything together and have a very close bond," she told Newsweek.

So, it could have all been so beautiful, but instead, Engelhardt made at least one fatal mistake –at least from her pup's perspective!

"I met my husband, who Dierks adores, we moved to Ohio, and not long after we got married we found out we were having a baby," she explained.

A world fell apart for "only child" Dierks shortly after, as can be clearly seen in a TikTok video that quickly went viral!