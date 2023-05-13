Top 10 most expensive dog breeds in the world

Getting a dog can be pricey, especially if you get one from a breeder instead of a shelter. Here are the most expensive dog breeds in the world.

By Evan Williams

Whether your dog loves you is not dependent on the amount you paid for it, but that doesn't mean there aren't some pricey pooches out there. These dogs are some of the most expensive in the world.

There are many beautiful and expensive dog breeds out there, but are they worth it? © Collage: Unsplash/Lui Peng/Łukasz Rawa/Sabīne Jaunzeme It's always a good idea to visit a shelter when thinking about dog adoption, as there are plenty of fantastic doggos out there in need of a home. For some people, though, the risks associated with adopting a shelter dog are too high. Just keep in mind that there are some pretty pricey pooches out there, so let's take you through a few that might put a serious dint in your pocket book. In this dog guide, TAG24 will take a look at the most expensive dog breeds in the world. If you don't want to adopt at a shelter but don't have a bucket load of cash on hand, these doggos might not be the ones for you!

Why should you avoid expensive dogs?

It's important to remember that expensive dog breeds are that way for a reason. They are often very rare or, more problematically, highly inbred and genetically modified. Many of the dogs in this list are beautiful, friendly animals, but there are plenty of other breeds out there that don't get the love they deserve. Feel free to spend your money on expensive dogs, but remember that you are (in many but not all cases) probably not getting a natural breed. Also consider that there are plenty of sweet and beautiful doggos out there that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Also keep in mind: Many selectively bred dog breeds suffer from a variety of health issues related to the way they were bred and the characteristics they have inherited. For example, pugs and bulldogs have serious trouble breathing.

What are the most expensive dog breeds in the world?

There are many dogs out there that'll cost you a significant amount if you adopt them straight from the breeder (or from a pet shop). It is almost always better to adopt from a shelter, as that gives a poor and disadvantaged doggo a new lease on life, but that's not always possible. We have compiled a list of the top ten most expensive dog breeds in the world. Unless you've got a pretty penny, you'll probably want to avoid these fluff balls!

Chow-Chows are loving, fluffy, and expensive dogs. © Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao

10. Chow-Chow

The Chow-Chow is a chubby and sturdy doggo that originates from the north of China and Mongolia. They are strange, bizarre-looking animals with triangular ears that stick firmly out the top of their heads. Their fluff is like a thick fuzz that swallows their body whole, giving them a lion-like mane. These fluffy fellows aren't particularly rare, so why are they so expensive? Famous for having bright blue tongues, Chow-Chows are relatively large dogs that can come from "champion" bloodlines and therefore cost an excessive amount. Chow-Chows regularly cost between $2000 and $4000 USD.

9. Afghan Hound

Afghan hounds are strange-looking creatures and can be a real challenge. © Unsplash/Mladen Šćekić It is truly bizarre that what is widely considered the stupidest dog breed in the world is also one of the most expensive. Known for being badly behaved and troublesome, Afghan hounds were bred in the mountains of Afghanistan as aristocratic creatures meant for the super-wealthy. Afghan hounds are one of the most expensive breeds because they are big dogs that have been bred to be featured in shows and to be rich-people pets. These big, dumb dogs are stubborn, hard to train, and equally odd to look at. They feature long noses, big wide eyes, and easily groomed fur. There's nothing wrong with them, but they're probably not going to be most families' first choice of pet.

8. Samoyed

Samoyeds are majestic and beautiful dogs, they're also expensive. © Unsplash/Jf Brou Relatively big but not too heavy, Samoyeds are graceful and gorgeous dogs worthy of our affection. That doesn't mean they are the ideal pet, though, because Samoyeds are also some of the most expensive dogs in the entire world. They need regular grooming, they need to be kept well-exercised and busy, and they need to be trained well. What makes the Samoyed so expensive (running around $5000 USD) is that they are remarkably difficult to breed. Samoyeds are beefy, strong creatures with luscious coats and a high level of intelligence, and are also incredibly rare. Some less common variants, such as the Siberian Samoyed, go for as much as $12,000 USD.

7. Rottweiler

Rottweilers are big, strong dogs. They can also be remarkably calm and gentle. © Unsplash/Kevin Seibel These large dogs, bred to herd livestock and pull carts, are some of the most expensive in the world. Far more common than a lot of the dog breeds featured in this list, the Rottweiler is a dog that features an interesting history. Their origins go back to the Roman Empire, and they are considered one of the world's oldest surviving dog breeds. Usually costing between $2000 and $8000 USD when bought from a breeder, Rottweilers are often expensive when purchased as a purebred particularly prepared for you. On the flip side, you can often find Rottweilers from pet shops and at the pound for significantly less. They are an old dog breed and, as a result, can be found in a variety of forms.

6. Löwchen

Löwchens are also referred to as "Little lion dogs". They also cost a pretty penny... © imago/imagebroker Löwchens are not only adorable little doggos, but they are also affectionate and good with children. They don't shed too much and are easy to groom. They are playful, protective, open-minded, and easily trained. Sure, they need all the same things that a normal dog needs – exercise, a good diet, and a loving family – but they are unlikely to cause trouble. Perhaps this explains why the Löwchen is such an expensive and elite breed of dog, or maybe something else is to blame. Featured in a lot of German art (they originate from Germany, which is where they get their name), Löwchens almost went extinct by the end of the 19th century. As a result of this, they are one of the rarest and most expensive dog breeds in the world, often sold for almost $10,000 USD.

5. Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are giant, sweet dogs. © Unsplash/Angel Luciano As large working dogs, Newfoundlands are popular due to their size, intelligence, and temperament. They are gentle giants that are great with children, fantastic family dogs, strong swimmers, and incredibly patient. Easygoing and loving, it is a real and genuine shame that Newfoundlands are so expensive. Newfoundlands were originally bred to work for the fishermen of Newfoundland, a Canadian island in the country's north-east. Often costing upwards of $3000 USD, Newfoundlands are expensive due to the apparent breeding difficulties associated with them. Out of all the dogs in this list, the Newfoundland is nowhere near the priciest or rarest, but it is also one that is out of reach for most normal dog lovers.

4. Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes are remarkable dogs, and in many cases well worth their cost. © Unsplash/Daniel Tuttle The Alaskan Malamute is a relatively large dog that is reasonably good with families and children, but also quite demanding considering their history. Likely originating from Asia and moving over to Alaska a couple of hundred years ago, the Malamute is a breed that predates most domestic doggos in the state. Likely a close relative of the Siberian Husky, these big dogs are friendly, loving creatures that are extremely loyal and protective. Alaskan Malamutes are commonly used as sled dogs in Alaska and, as a result, are often very expensive because they have been bred for hard manual labor and a high degree of obedience.

3. Saint Bernard

There are few dogs more fluffy and friendly, or more expensive, than the Saint Bernard. © Unsplash/Alejandro De La Mora A large working dog that originates from the Alpine regions of Italy and Switzerland, Saint Bernards were originally bred to rescue people stranded high up in the mountains. As a result, they are strong and resilient animals with a marked sense of service, a high degree of responsibility and obedience, and a gentle temperament. The history and purpose of the Saint Bernard lends itself to the value bestowed upon them financially. In other words, they are very carefully bred animals and are extremely expensive. When considering adoption, keep in mind that Saint Bernards also don't generally live very long and will often encounter health complications.

2. Canadian Eskimo Dog

Canadian Eskimo dogs are some of the bravest and most ferocious doggos on the market. © imago/UIG Canadian Eskimo dogs are some of the hardest and scariest dogs in the world, and also some of the rarest. Having arrived in North America more than 12,000 years ago, these are purebreds that know how to survive even against some of the most fearsome beasties on the planet. Sadly, though, they were no match for humans. With very few left in the wild, the purebred Canadian Eskimo dog is close to extinction. With such rarity, they have also become one of the most expensive dog breeds in the world. Often used to protect people, pull sleds, and perform various duties in North America, these disappearing doggos are also some of the most extraordinary in the world.

1. Tibetan Mastiff

Tibetan mastiffs are famous for being the most expensive dogs in the world. © IMAGO/agefotostock The Tibetan mastiff is famously known to be the most expensive dog breed in the entire world. They are also a giant, friendly breed featured in one of our recent dog profiles. Originating from the Buddhist monasteries of the Himalayan regions in Tibet, these giant fluffy doggos didn't come to the west until the early 20th century. Tibetan mastiffs are so expensive due to the purity of their bloodline and their extreme rarity. Indeed, these dogs are so rare and so pure that their price has been known to reach into the millions. What's important to understand is that history and purity isn't everything – you don't need a million-dollar dog.

Why are some dogs so expensive?

When you consider all the healthcare costs, registration, food, toys, training, and facilities you need when you adopt a dog, every single pup will cost you a pretty penny. Some dogs are particularly expensive to purchase, though, because they have been selectively bred by a high-quality dog breeder. On top of that, purebred dogs and puppies will often cost far more than older dogs or mixed breed pooches. If you have your dog selectively bred for your purposes, you also need to consider the costs associated with artificial insemination, breed-specific genetic testing, and a variety of other expenses.

The most expensive dogs are not necessarily your best bet!