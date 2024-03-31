When your dog is in pain, it will likely be highly distressed, and you will want to do something about it. Can you actually give it something to relieve pain?

Is your canine companion in pain? Then you might be wondering how you can help, and specifically, if there's anything you should give them to relieve the discomfort. Before you do anything, though, here's what you need to know!

Are there any drugs that you can give your dog to relieve pain? © Unsplash/Ryan Walton Dogs feel pain like the rest us, and in many ways their response to such pain is quite similar to ours. Whelping and murmuring, limping and scowling, a dog in pain deserves our attention and care. So what can you do when your dog is in pain, and what can you give to your dog when it's hurting? Are there over-the-counter medications available, and what should you do in an emergency? Dog Guide Top 10 most unique dog breeds in the world Our faithful dog guide is here to help with some crucial advice!

Important: It is vitally important that you never give your dog human medication, even if it is over-the-counter or available in supermarkets. Common low-level painkillers are not designed for dogs and can be extremely harmful and dangerous. In addition, they likely won't work to fulfil their function either.

How to tell when your dog is in pain

Dogs that are experiencing significant amounts of pain will exhibit that pain in a variety of ways, many of which are quite clear and obvious when observed. Seeing as there is not much you can do to reduce the pain once it has started, your best cause of action is to learn what the symptoms are so that you can get your doggo to someone who can help quick-smart. These are the typical symptoms of a dog in pain: Limping on wounded paws or legs

Increased aggression

Licking of areas that are sore

Upset and unhappy facial expressions

Sudden increases in time spend sleeping

Lethargy

Restlessness

Vocalizations such as panting, yowling and howling, murmuring, barking, and whining

Reduced social interaction

Mobility problems

Posture changes

Shaking

Breathing problems

Twitching Many of these symptoms are very similar to the physical symptoms a human encounters when in pain. The main difference is that a human can communicate these feelings directly through verbal communication – with dogs, it's all about physical communication and body language.

Dogs deserve a lot of attention and care when they are in pain. © Unsplash/Tarikul Raana

What can I give my dog for pain at home?

It's absolutely crucial not to give your dog any kind of pain medication at home. If your veterinarian prescribes something, then use it diligently as instructed, but do not take matters into your own hands. Vets are there to prescribe and develop treatment plans for pet problems – they are the exclusive authority. There are, however, a few things that you can do to help a dog that's in pain before you are able to get it to the vet. More practical and about comfort, these are crucial steps for calming down your dog and making sure that it is safe, despite whatever the injury or illness might be. Here's how to help a dog in pain: Relieve the stress: By making your doggo comfortable in whatever way possible, and providing it with reassurance via your pats and presence, you will relieve the stress associated with pain. Give it plenty of blankets, make sure that it is warm, and keep it as still as possible.

By making your doggo comfortable in whatever way possible, and providing it with reassurance via your pats and presence, you will relieve the stress associated with pain. Give it plenty of blankets, make sure that it is warm, and keep it as still as possible. Exercise: If the pain is an internal and recognized issue that has been examined and diagnosed by a vet, keeping your dog active might be a good idea. This should only be done with permission from the vet.

If the pain is an internal and recognized issue that has been examined and diagnosed by a vet, keeping your dog active might be a good idea. This should only be done with permission from the vet. Dietary changes: Where diet is the issue, change your dog's diet to fit the new recommendations approved by a medical professional. In many cases, diet can be the cause of illness and pain, and a few weeks will quickly change things.

Where diet is the issue, change your dog's diet to fit the new recommendations approved by a medical professional. In many cases, diet can be the cause of illness and pain, and a few weeks will quickly change things. Toys: In cases of extreme pain, toys can be used to comfort and reassure your dog. Provide it with its favorite toys, making sure that your dog is constantly surrounded by familiar things. In the end, it's about giving your dog the time it needs and the company it needs to stay calm in a difficult situation. It's also about not doing anything silly in a desperate attempt to make things better.

Are there over-the-counter medications for dog pain relief?

There are no over-the-counter pain medications available for dogs. While there are a number of pills, injections, and liquids that can be provided to assist with pain, they are prescribed drugs that can only be given after express permission and request from your dog's veterinarian.

What should I know about dog painkillers?

Everything that you need to know about dog painkillers will be provided to you by the veterinarian. We won't give you any specific information here as we are not medical professionals, and it would be inappropriate to do so. All we will say on the matter is that human painkillers and dog painkillers are very different, and neither should be provided with the other's pills.

Even if your dog doesn't enjoy the journey, if it is in pain then you should take it to the vet. © Unsplash/Haberdoedas

What should I do when my dog is in pain?

There is only one thing that you should when your dog is in pain – get it professional medical help as soon as humanly possible. Always have the details of your local pet hospital and veterinarian on hand. While it won't always be possible to take your dog to the local vet, there are emergency veterinarians in most cities where you can take a dog that is unwell at any time of the day or night, no matter which day of the week it is. Make sure you know where they are, how to get there, and have that information readily available even when out and about. What you most certainly shouldn't do is start handing out medication willy-nilly. Only ever follow advice given to you by trained professionals and don't assume that something that would help you will also help your darling doggo. This is how tragedies happen. When your dog is in pain, comfort it in whatever way you can and provide it with somewhere to lie while it waits for medical help. Give it some water and carefully transport it to your local vet or pet hospital. That is all you can really do.

Avoid giving painkillers to dogs