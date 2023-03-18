Why do dogs lick their private areas and what can you do about it?

Has your dog been constantly licking its private areas more than usual? Why do dogs lick their genitals, and what can you do when it gets too much?

If your dog has been licking its genitals all the time, it could be a source of concern. It's important to understand why dogs lick their private areas, and when this habit becomes dangerous.



Why do dogs lick their private area and genitals so much, is it a cause for concern? © FLOUFFY / Unsplash (left) & 123rf / Vsfotos (center) & Katie Bernotsky / Unsplash (right) & TAG24 Edit While it's normal for a dog to lick its genital area as part of everyday grooming, it can also be a sign of ill-health. If your dog goes from semiregular licking to a seemingly obsessive compulsion, it's worth getting some medical advice, and that goes double if these behaviors are coupled with other symptoms. In this dog guide, TAG24 will dive into why dogs lick their private areas, when it should become a source of concern, and what you can do about it. Let's dive in!

Why do dogs lick their genitals?

As humans, it can be rather difficult to understand why dogs enjoy going to town on their nether regions, but it's not as strange as you may think. When they're completely healthy, dogs lick their genitals both as part of the grooming process, and as a way of cleaning themselves.

As a result, it is clear that your dog's uncomfortable licking habits aren't quite as bizarre as you'd otherwise think. The problem, though, is that your dog may also be licking its private areas due to a variety of potential health issues. Here's when you might need to get worried. Here are some medical issues that could cause your dog to lick its genitals: Urinary tract infection or urinary stones: Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are not only an unpleasant fact of life for humans, but for our darling doggos as well. Cold weather is a particular risk factor, because UTIs often get triggered by sitting on frigid things. In such a case, your veterinarian should be contacted, as UTIs can lead to more serious problems. This goes double as similar symptoms can point to a urinary stone. Clogged anal glands: If your dog hasn't cleaned its butt properly, it may have clogged up anal glands that are at risk of inflammation and infection. In such a case, your dog will likely try to clean it out and calm it down – hence the licking. You can recognize a clogged anal gland by regional swelling around the dog's butt. This can, again, lead to more serious health consequences. Parasite infestation: Ticks, fleas, and other parasites can also trigger an itch, causing constant and insistent licking. Certain intestinal parasites, such as giardia, can also trigger some pretty serious butt-licking. You will notice that something is wrong due to the slimy and liquid diarrhea such parasites cause. Skin infection: Constant licking between your dog's hind legs, or in a particular area of their private region, can indicate a skin inflammation or fungal infection. Allergy: Humans ain't the only mammals to suffer from allergies. Dogs have intolerances that can lead to rather itchy and difficult months for our humble pooches. In summer, for example, warmer months and released pollen can cause significant hay fever symptoms. Stress: Dogs will take out their stress in unusual ways. Some take out their stress through exercise, others like to dig, and some chow down on their never regions. It is a good idea to train your dog from an early age to try and reduce this behavior.

Keep in mind: This isn't an exhaustive list, so don't take it as gospel. If your dog has been licking its private areas continuously and unusually, take it to the veterinarian as soon as possible.

Why is my female dog licking her vagina more than usual?

On top of common causes such as infection, stress, and allergies, female dogs have to deal with vaginitis. This occurs when a dog's vulva becomes swollen and lightly bleeds. It is observed that vaginitis occurs primarily when a female dog is in heat, and comes along with symptoms like urinating issues, displeasure and mood swings, and a lack of appetite. Apart from vaginitis, there are a number of infections that can affect female dogs but not male dogs. These include infections of the uterus or ovaries, or the infection of wounds afflicted on the vagina or cervix. All of these could become quite serious and certainly require medical attention.

My male dog is licking his privates more than usual

Apart from a few infections that are limited to males, such as those associated with the penis or testicles, there are no particularly unique reasons why a male dog will lick its private areas, other than those which also apply to female doggos. Male dogs will, however, sometimes lick their nether regions for pleasure.

Symptoms that may cause dogs to lick their private areas a lot

Apart from more serious health issues and the basic need to clean itself, a dog may be licking its private areas due to a variety of potential symptoms. On top of this, there are a number of observable symptoms that may couple with excessive licking to indicate a health issue. If you have noticed any of these other symptoms, contact your veterinarian. Here are a few symptoms that may cause a dog to lick their genitals: Swollen and reddened genitals



Skin changes in the area, or sores



Strong-smelling feces or flatulence



Frequent urination and increased water intake



Discharge from the genitals or anus

Diarrhea

Fever

Loss of appetite If any of these symptoms apply to your darling doggo, you should immediately visit your vet. This goes for whether your dog is licking its private areas regularly or if it's behaving totally normally (apart from these health problems).

Something to consider: Dogs get a little obsessive during their period of puberty, but don't we all? Well, perhaps in a bit of a different way. If your dog is licking its genitals all the time, puberty is a reasonable explanation.

How to get your dog to stop licking its privates

Cones are a very good way to stop a dog from licking its genitals due to infection. © Unsplash / Priscilla Du Preez There are many health issues that could also be caused by excessive genital licking, especially if it happens directly after neutering. Such issues can be avoided if you succeed in stopping your darling doggo from chowing down-under. Let's take a look at a few options. Here's how to stop your dog from licking its genitals: Make sure that your dog is well-groomed and kept clean.

Keep your dog's claws well-trimmed to avoid potential injuries.

Get your dog every possible vaccination, to reduce the risk of parasites and other health problems or diseases.

Adjust your dog's diet to remove possible allergens.

Give your pooch regular check-ups at the dog dentist.

Diagnose and treat dog anxiety and separation anxiety.

Provide alternative things to lick or chew on, such as toys and blankets.

If it is occurring after a medical operation, ensure that your dog wears a cone collar or a jumpsuit. While there are many things that you can do to stop your dog from licking its private areas, the most important thing is to diagnose the reason why it is exhibiting this behavior. Once that diagnosis is completed, you can find a proper solution.

The vet is your best bet if your dog keeps licking its privates