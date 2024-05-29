Dog has existential crisis while looking up at mirrored ceiling
Rome, Italy - Nacho the dog was delightfully confused by a reflective ceiling during a casual stroll through a shopping center with his humans!
That awkward moment when reality is broken and none of the humans seem to care...
A Golden Retriever has captured the hearts of TikTokers in a sweet viral video of his antics!
Nacho lives with his family in Italy, and a few days ago the pup accompanied his owners to a shopping center.
While his humans rested in a sitting area, the curious dog sat down as well and waited patiently – until he noticed that something terribly unusual was going on with the ceiling.
When Nacho looked up at the mirrored ceiling, he saw something very strange... a second Nacho was looking down at him from above!
The incredulous pooch hilariously kept checking back with his owner as if he was wondering why he was the only one reacting to this shocking doppelganger!
Nacho the dog goes viral on TikTok for hysterical mirror reaction
Nacho's owner Roberto told Newsweek that the dog actually does seem to understand the concept of reflections at home and "loves to look at himself" in mirrors there.
The ceiling mirror, however, was a new one for the two-year-old pup and he was evidently pretty confused.
"We were getting some fresh air inside a mall, and Nacho saw his reflection in the mirror above him. He then stared at it in confusion for a couple of minutes," Roberto said.
"I thought that it was just so funny, and I decided to post it on social media."
He added, "By the looks of it, TikTok loves the video, too!"
Roberto's not wrong, as the clip has garnered a whopping 247,400 views and counting!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nacho__the__golden