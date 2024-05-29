Dog has existential crisis while looking up at mirrored ceiling

Rome, Italy - Nacho the dog was delightfully confused by a reflective ceiling during a casual stroll through a shopping center with his humans!

Nacho the dog was delightfully confused by a reflective ceiling during a casual stroll through a shopping center with his humans! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nacho__the__golden

That awkward moment when reality is broken and none of the humans seem to care...

Nacho lives with his family in Italy, and a few days ago the pup accompanied his owners to a shopping center.



While his humans rested in a sitting area, the curious dog sat down as well and waited patiently – until he noticed that something terribly unusual was going on with the ceiling.

When Nacho looked up at the mirrored ceiling, he saw something very strange... a second Nacho was looking down at him from above!

The incredulous pooch hilariously kept checking back with his owner as if he was wondering why he was the only one reacting to this shocking doppelganger!