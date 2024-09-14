Dog has perfect reaction to Trump's bizarre pet-eating debate claims

In the wake of the first – and last – presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the Republican candidate's bogus claims about pet-eating migrants have sparked an unexpected trend of videos depicting dogs ' hilarious reactions to the comments.

The first – and last – presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was one evening Americans won't soon forget. © Screenshot/X/@Tarquin_Helmet

Spouting baseless and racist allegations, Trump claimed during Tuesday's debate that Haitian migrants were kidnapping pets in Springfield, Ohio, and eating them.

As millions watching live on TV reacted in shock, it seems even our furry friends were taken aback by the wild statements!

In one funny clip posted via X, a golden retriever was seen listening to the debate with pricked ears – and evidently feeling threatened by Trump's words.

Per the 22-second clip, the dog on the sofa was pretty terrified as soon as Trump started talking about "dog-eating" migrants!