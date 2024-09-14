Dog has perfect reaction to Trump's bizarre pet-eating debate claims
In the wake of the first – and last – presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the Republican candidate's bogus claims about pet-eating migrants have sparked an unexpected trend of videos depicting dogs' hilarious reactions to the comments.
Spouting baseless and racist allegations, Trump claimed during Tuesday's debate that Haitian migrants were kidnapping pets in Springfield, Ohio, and eating them.
As millions watching live on TV reacted in shock, it seems even our furry friends were taken aback by the wild statements!
In one funny clip posted via X, a golden retriever was seen listening to the debate with pricked ears – and evidently feeling threatened by Trump's words.
Per the 22-second clip, the dog on the sofa was pretty terrified as soon as Trump started talking about "dog-eating" migrants!
Golden retriever takes cover behind sofa during presidential debate
Ducking his head and completely intimidated, he straightened up and ran away.
The dog continued to listen to the ex-president's words but hid behind the sofa as if to say: "Please don't eat me!"
The clip has since been viewed more than 15 million times and, unsurprisingly, attracted a veritable tsunami of comments.
Apparently, the golden retriever was not the only four-legged friend to be shaken up by Trump that evening, as other videos circulating online, such as one shared by user @notcapnamerica, clearly prove!
