Dog has priceless reaction to trying sparkling water: "why is it spicy?"

Poppy the dog begs for a taste of her owner's sparkling water. When she finally gets her wish, however, the Labrador instantly regrets her decision! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theblacklabrador_poppy

The clip, which has reached more than 19 million Instagram users since it was first shared on October 27, shows Poppy curiously sniffing a bottle cap filled with sparkling water.

As she probably can't smell much, the doggo soon moves on to the taste test.

She takes a lick and, after a second of intense deliberation, it becomes clear that she doesn't like the sparkling drink at all.

Poppy jumps up and down in horror, lets out a dramatic sigh, and then looks down at the cap with wide, betrayal-filled eyes.

The seven-month-old dog has received 921,000 likes and counting for her hilarious antics!