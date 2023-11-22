Dog has priceless reaction to trying sparkling water: "why is it spicy?"
Michigan - Poppy the dog begs for a taste of her owner's sparkling water. When she finally gets her wish, however, the Labrador instantly regrets her decision!
The clip, which has reached more than 19 million Instagram users since it was first shared on October 27, shows Poppy curiously sniffing a bottle cap filled with sparkling water.
As she probably can't smell much, the doggo soon moves on to the taste test.
She takes a lick and, after a second of intense deliberation, it becomes clear that she doesn't like the sparkling drink at all.
Poppy jumps up and down in horror, lets out a dramatic sigh, and then looks down at the cap with wide, betrayal-filled eyes.
The seven-month-old dog has received 921,000 likes and counting for her hilarious antics!
Poppy the dog's owner gives an interview about her silly pup
Poppy's human, a Michigan-based realtor named Jaclyn Littrup, told Newsweek that she wasn't surprised by the viral hit since Poppy's sweet, clumsy nature makes for hilarious social media content.
"We have been so in love with her since the day we met her," Littrup said. "She is the happiest dog we've ever seen!"
Poppy is also notorious for loving a good snack.
"She is a very hungry girl. She goes absolutely nuts when it's mealtime," her owner explained. "Anytime we have snacks, open the fridge, or start cooking she is immediately next to us waiting to see if she can have a bite."
"Poppy wants to try everything we have," she added. Apparently, this includes sparkling water!
Well, if the viral video is any indication, there is one thing the dog will probably never beg for again.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@theblacklabrador_poppy