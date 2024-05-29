Dog has the funniest reaction to cat sibling cozying up for the first time

A video of a cat showing affection to its dog sibling has gone viral for the pup's hilarious reaction to the seemingly rare interaction!

A video of a cat showing affection to its dog sibling has gone viral for the pup's hilarious reaction to the seemingly rare interaction! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inesverse

This dog is all of us when a cat deigns to cuddle...

At 1.6 million views and counting, a TikTok video of the furry odd couple has got the internet in stitches!

Posted by the TikTok account @inesverse, the video shows a small black cat cuddled up to its much larger doggo brother.

The pup is frozen and unmoving, even when the tiny cat looks up at him and then over to their owner in confusion.

"His face," reads the post's caption.

On-screen video text reads, "the cat laid on him for the first time and he's horrified," but commenters jumped in below the clip to say that the dog doesn't necessarily look horrified – although he's definitely freaking out.

"'Don't move, don't move. Stay calm. they love me. omg.' the dog probably because that would be me," wrote one user in the comments section.



"His like 'no sudden movements, this is a once in a lifetime thing,'" added another.