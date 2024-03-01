Dog has TikTok giggling over how he helped himself to his owner's chicken

Australia - An Australian man stowed his groceries in the back of his car, but thanks to his dog , the main course didn't make it home!

This Australian Kelpie decided to snag a chicken dinner while his owner was driving down the road. © Screenshot/TikTok/@jackcullinane

Jack Cullinane had managed to pick up everything on his shopping list, so he packed his groceries in the back of his truck and set off for home.

Jack arrived home safe, but his shopping didn't.

His dog, an Australian Kelpie, had decided to help himself to his owner's shopping spree and ate his owner's cooked chicken right out of the package.

Luckily, he caught his bad luck on camera, and it was hysterical!

He shared the footage to TikTok this week and, per the caption, had found the humor in the situation: "If he can eat this whole chook on the back of a moving ute going 80 km. I ain't even mad."