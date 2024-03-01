Dog has TikTok giggling over how he helped himself to his owner's chicken
Australia - An Australian man stowed his groceries in the back of his car, but thanks to his dog, the main course didn't make it home!
Jack Cullinane had managed to pick up everything on his shopping list, so he packed his groceries in the back of his truck and set off for home.
Jack arrived home safe, but his shopping didn't.
His dog, an Australian Kelpie, had decided to help himself to his owner's shopping spree and ate his owner's cooked chicken right out of the package.
Luckily, he caught his bad luck on camera, and it was hysterical!
He shared the footage to TikTok this week and, per the caption, had found the humor in the situation: "If he can eat this whole chook on the back of a moving ute going 80 km. I ain't even mad."
This hungry dog has TikTokers smitten!
The video showing the dog trying to look innocent while its owner calls it out for stealing his chicken boasts a million views and counting. The cute clip also boasts over 90,000 likes.
For the most part, the TikTokers are on the dog's side!
One commenter joked, "Punishment for putting him in the tray," while another defended the pooch, writing, "Everyone needs snacks on a road trip."
Users loved how the dog tried to act innocent.
"The galling part is when he starts acting like he didn't eat a cooked chook at dinner time," another quipped.
The all-important question asked by many commenters remained unanswered: Who leaves a cooked chicken in the trunk with a hungry Australian Kelpie?
