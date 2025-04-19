Dog helps bottle-feed baby in adorable video: "The nanny position has been filled!"
South Jordan, Utah - Dusty the Australian shepherd isn't just a good boy – he's the perfect babysitter, judging by an amazing video doing the rounds on the internet!
Dusty's owners are professional dog breeders, and Dusty has emerged as the social media star of their program, thanks to a video showing him feeding 7-month-old Lucy with a bottle.
"The nanny position has been filled. Thank you for all the inquires, but we felt we found the perfect applicant," the clip's caption reads.
"Happy to say the amazing individual we hired has already been a part of the family for 11 years and the kids absolutely love him. Lots of responsibilities around here, with 5 children… but we think Dusty can handle it."
"Dusty is the best dog a family could ask for," said owner Emily in an interview with Newsweek.
"He joined our family the day my husband and I got home from our honeymoon [and] has helped in the raising of our five children," she added.
But where does so much talent come from? A look into Dusty's past sheds some light.
Dusty the dog has quite a professional resumé
Dusty is almost 11 now. He has been involved in therapy in children's hospitals, taken part in competitions and dog shows, and has even appeared in several commercials.
"He has admirers all over the world for his kind, loving, sweet nature," Emily said.
However, she and her family are not interested in the social media fame.
"We just love spreading happiness and smiles to our followers and people around the world," she explained.
"Social media often can get negative and make people down, but we strive to post content that make people happy."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@greenvalleyaussies