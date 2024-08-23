Dog hiding between walls during a heatwave rescued in heroic operation!
California - This little dog was stuck between two walls for several days as the temperatures rose to unbearable heights.
Fortunately, animal rights activist Suzette Hall was alerted to the furry friend, who had crawled behind several garages and had been stuck in a five-inch gap for a whole three days!
"He would pop out sometimes when the neighbors would put out food and then run back into the wall," Hall wrote on Facebook.
"It was soooooooooooo hard to even reach him. The space was so tiny," she added.
She and her staff then tried everything to get the dog out.
"We tried everything, chicken, hot dogs and even smelly [dog] food," Hall said.
Unfortunately, none of their tactics seemed to work, and although he kept coming closer to the helpers, he hid again at the last second.
"It was getting sooooooooooooooooo hot and even hotter in that tight spot," she explained.
Finally, a resident in the neighborhood got an idea. He went to the other end of the gap and scared the dog a little, so he started to make a run for it – and ran straight for Hall!
Neighbor comes up with a clever trick to help the dog escape
"The space was so small, but after some time, I was able to slide my snappy snare through and carefully around him," Hall recalled.
The four-legged friend was then freed from his predicament!
"This definitely wasn't [an] easy rescue. But oh my goodness, it was so worth it," she said.
On the way to the vet, the dog finally fell asleep peacefully in the cool breeze of the air conditioning!
"Sweet dreams sweet boy," Hall said at the end of her post. "We will figure it all out, you don't have to worry."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall