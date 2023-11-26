Dog hilariously demands attention as owners dote over new baby
Austin, Texas - Jealous much? One dog went viral with his hilariously envious reaction to his new human sibling.
The cute clip, which was shared by TikTok creator @alexisnicoleirl earlier this month, shows new mom Alexis playing with her two-month-old daughter.
When the puppy, who is lying on the bed next to his owner, notices how much affection Alexis is giving her baby, he becomes not-so-subtly jealous and even barks for her attention!
"He can't handle us having fun without him," Alexis wrote with a wink in the video's caption.
With over 300,000 views and 30,000 likes on TikTok, users couldn't get enough of the hilarious clip, and many revealed that their pups have gone through the same stages of envy.
"My dog does this and my baby isn't here yet! He's so clingy that I can't even close the restroom door," another dog mom commented.
TikTok users share their stories of doggie jealousy
"OMG, my dog is the same way. I've had my Dodge hound since my daughter was eight and she's 18 now and my doggie still gets jealous," one TikTok user said.
"This is too cute but i can see how it sometimes may get annoying cause my grown lab does this now when I'm on the phone lmao," another joked.
Dogs are very loyal to their family, and just like humans, they can feel a wide range of emotions. Animal experts advise introducing dogs to new family members quickly to prevent possible jealousy.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexisnicoleirl