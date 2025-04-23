Dog is adorably confused by owner's pesky request!

What on earth was his owner trying to tell him? That's exactly what Bearson the dog seemed to be thinking recently when his owner decided to do something silly.

In a video on the dog's TikTok account, Giorgina Juanita set out to give Bearson the same command over and over again to see his reaction. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry

In a video on the dog's TikTok account, Giorgina Juanita set out to give Bearson the same command over and over again to see his reaction.

And it worked like a charm, with the four-legged friend repeatedly being told to "give a paw."

Bearson followed the command obediently again and again.

After he had carried out the command several times, however, the dog slowly but surely seemed to be feeling a little foolish.

When his owner asked him to lift his paw for the fifth time, it was almost as if he was frowning.

Although he did what was asked of him, he seemed to know exactly what was coming next.

And so, with wise foresight, he didn't put his leg down at all.

Instead, Bearson kept his gaze lowered, seeming almost embarrassed by the camera pointing at his face. His every movement became slower, as if he was asking Juanita to stop fooling around!