Dog is desperately lonely until mom has a brilliant idea: "got a dog for my dog!"

South Shore, Massachusetts - Betty the dog was so lonely as an "only child," so her owner devised a plan... she would get her pet dog a dog of its own!

Betty the Labrador dog used to seem lonely, but then her owners brought home Golden Retriever puppy Mitzi. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kerynhanifan

In the first half of the clip, which has been going viral for a few days, Labrador Betty can be seen sitting alone in the yard.

A ball rests next to the dog from South Shore in Massachusetts, and her tail is wagging weakly, but no one is playing with the pet.

This sad scene is immediately followed by the next.

The dog drops her tennis ball on the floor at home in the hope that someone will pick it up. But that doesn't happen.

Betty also appears lonely in other scenes and seems to be waiting for someone to finally pay attention to her.

Then it happens: the four-legged friend meets Golden Retriever puppy Mitzi for the first time.

Her owners have bought the young dog so that Betty is no longer quite so lonely. Further scenes show the "result," which opens the hearts of so many people.