Dog is desperately lonely until mom has a brilliant idea: "got a dog for my dog!"
South Shore, Massachusetts - Betty the dog was so lonely as an "only child," so her owner devised a plan... she would get her pet dog a dog of its own!
In the first half of the clip, which has been going viral for a few days, Labrador Betty can be seen sitting alone in the yard.
A ball rests next to the dog from South Shore in Massachusetts, and her tail is wagging weakly, but no one is playing with the pet.
This sad scene is immediately followed by the next.
The dog drops her tennis ball on the floor at home in the hope that someone will pick it up. But that doesn't happen.
Betty also appears lonely in other scenes and seems to be waiting for someone to finally pay attention to her.
Then it happens: the four-legged friend meets Golden Retriever puppy Mitzi for the first time.
Her owners have bought the young dog so that Betty is no longer quite so lonely. Further scenes show the "result," which opens the hearts of so many people.
New dog siblings are living their best lives together
At first, Betty only sniffs at the young animal skeptically, but then everything falls into place: full of joy, the two dogs play together, chasing after the ball that had previously been lying so desolately next to Betty in the yard.
"Betty is very high-energy and ball-obsessed. We could play ball for hours, and she’d still stay in the yard alone wanting more," said her owner Keryn Hanifan in an interview with Newsweek.
"It would take us hours to tire her out before, but now she finally has someone to match her energy. From Day One, she shared all her toys and balls, and she finally can rest, too," the 28-year-old pet owner added.
Now the 18-month-old dog and the little Golden Retriever girl should have many happy years ahead of them.
"got a dog for my dog. then we got a dog for her dog. now my dog has a dog that has a dog. couldn't be happier," wrote one commenter as another said, "everyone needs a friend."
Meanwhile, the clip makes it clear once again: dogs need dogs, too.
