Dog is dying from mystery illness until doctor has lifesaving last-minute idea
Sydney, Australia - A woman from Australia almost gave up on her beloved Weimaraner dog after she suddenly stopped eating and drinking. Shortly before Harlow was to be put down, a doctor made a last-minute diagnosis that no one expected!
In 2020, an absolute nightmare began for Alana when her dog Harlow, a nine-year-old Weimaraner, suddenly refused to eat.
In a very short space of time, the animal lost huge amounts of weight and was soon just skin and bones.
The various doctors that Alana visited with her beloved pet were completely baffled and could find no reason why Harlow had suddenly starved herself down to a skeleton.
The dog's condition deteriorated so badly over a few months that Alana rushed her to the vet two to three times a week for fear that she would die.
During this time, Harlow vomited blood, struggled with severe flatulence, and even suffered a stomach torsion.
When the dog's owner had almost given up hope, Alana was referred to a specialized animal hospital in Sydney, according to Yahoo! News.
Animal specialist makes a life-saving diagnosis for Harlow the dog
During an endoscopy, Doctor Lam discovered that Harlow's digestive tract was completely inflamed.
The doctor found that the dog was suffering from severe chronic neutrophilic enteritis – the rarest form of chronic enteropathy (intestinal disease).
The doctor described Harlow as "the sickest dog this department has seen."
Despite the diagnosis, things continued to go downhill for the four-legged friend, and the animal involuntarily starved herself down from 53 lbs. to just 28.
The dog could no longer move herself and "lost her spark," recalls her owner. For this reason, Alana finally decided to put her beloved dog out of her misery.
And then suddenly, the tide turned for the better!
Harlow makes remarkable transformation after diagnosis
Before Harlow was put down, Alana received a call from specialist Amy Lam, who told her that she had finally found a solution. Harlow was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the dog owner learned that the Weimaraner was apparently reacting to animal proteins.
Alana immediately offered her dog special vegetarian dog food and couldn't believe what happened. Harlow, who had been refusing any food, was finally eating again!
"Once we started to see her symptoms stop, her zest for life returned, and the weight started to come back – we were absolutely ecstatic," the dog owner said,
Thanks to the special food, the animal has now regained a healthy weight and is bursting with energy. "Harlow is living her best life," Alana said happily.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thisweimlife