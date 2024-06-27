Dog is dying from mystery illness until doctor has lifesaving last-minute idea

Sydney, Australia - A woman from Australia almost gave up on her beloved Weimaraner dog after she suddenly stopped eating and drinking. Shortly before Harlow was to be put down, a doctor made a last-minute diagnosis that no one expected!

In a very short space of time, Harlow the dog lost huge amounts of weight and was soon just skin and bones. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thisweimlife

In 2020, an absolute nightmare began for Alana when her dog Harlow, a nine-year-old Weimaraner, suddenly refused to eat.

In a very short space of time, the animal lost huge amounts of weight and was soon just skin and bones.

The various doctors that Alana visited with her beloved pet were completely baffled and could find no reason why Harlow had suddenly starved herself down to a skeleton.

The dog's condition deteriorated so badly over a few months that Alana rushed her to the vet two to three times a week for fear that she would die.

During this time, Harlow vomited blood, struggled with severe flatulence, and even suffered a stomach torsion.

When the dog's owner had almost given up hope, Alana was referred to a specialized animal hospital in Sydney, according to Yahoo! News.