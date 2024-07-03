Dog is "in denial" about new baby in hilarious viral video!

Cooper the Dachshund dog has been having a difficult (yet admittedly adorable) adjustment period with his new human sibling, baby Louis.

By Christian Norm

Melbourne, Australia - Cooper the Dachshund dog has been having a difficult (yet admittedly adorable) adjustment period with his new human sibling, baby Louis.

Cooper the Dachshund dog has been having a difficult (yet admittedly adorable) adjustment period with his new human sibling, baby Louis. Millions of TikTok users are tuning in to see a viral video showing how the pup deals with the new situation in his very own way... denial. While his owner Jeremy is having a laugh with his son Louis, the doggo quietly squeezes himself in between.

Cooper presses his head against Jeremy's chin, blocking his view of the baby. "I think they call this stage denial," on-screen text reads in the video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times and counting!

Cooper the dog is becoming fast friends with baby Louis

Some viewers feel sorry for Cooper the dog, suspecting that he might be very sad because he is no longer number one with his owners. "I just want to reiterate that he is a VERY loved dog and has a special place in our family," his owner Chey reassured Newsweek. She also believes that good times are ahead for the Dachshund and her son. "I absolutely see them being the best of buddies when Louis begins to crawl," Chey said. "We have a very long corridor in our house, and usually Cooper loves his ball being thrown down it so he can bring it back, to be thrown all over again," she continued. "We imagine Lou will love throwing the ball for Coop, and eventually, the two of them will be chasing each other up and down the hallway."