Dog is lost during California fires – the reunion with his owner has everyone sobbing

Los Angeles, California - Casey Colvin lost everything in the devastating California wildfires – his home, his car, and all his belongings. He even lost his beloved dog ... or so he thought.

Casey could hardly hold back his tears when he finally held his dog in his arms again. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jklamlam

Sadly, Oreo the dog escaped from his owner during the wildfire evacuation.

Per Daily Mail, the man searched desperately for days, distributing leaflets and hoping for a miracle.

After days of uncertainty, Oreo was finally found sleeping among the rubble in the exact spot where Casey's neighbor's house once stood.

A touching video captures the moment when the dog's owner knelt in front of his neighbor's gate and called for his four-legged friend.

The dog, completely exhausted and filthy, came down the hill and jumped straight into his arms.

There was a reunion filled with relief and joy, and Casey could barely hold back his tears as he finally held his faithful companion in his arms again.

Despite this happy turn of events, the situation is far from over for Casey.