Dog is seen "training the little human" to give back scratches in hysterical video

Melbourne, Australia - Mustard the dog and his Golden Retriever brother Honey recently got a new human sister. As a hilarious video shows, they've started training her early!

Mustard the dog and his Golden Retriever brother Honey recently got a new human sister. As a hilarious video shows, they've started training her early! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenbabbie

Baby Mackenzie was born and has been getting most of everyone's attention ever since.

Fortunately, this was not a problem for Mustard, as the dog quickly realized that the little girl could soon be of use to him.

Now that Mackenzie can almost sit up on her own, the Golden Retriever also expects her to perform the duties of a human.

In a video posted by the child's mother and owner of the two dogs on TikTok, you can see Mustard walking purposefully to Mackenzie, who has been placed on the couch.

"How Mustard positions himself when he wants a back scratch," reads the onscreen text.