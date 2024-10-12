Dog isn't allowed into baby bestie's room – but he just can't help himself!
Melbourne, Australia - Mustard the dog is obsessed with the family's new baby, three-month-old Mackenzie. There's one problem, though... he isn't allowed in her room!
Recently, Mustard's owner posted a video on TikTok in which the dog melts the hearts of viewers by the thousands.
Although the golden retriever is well aware that he is not allowed in the baby's room, he stages a rebellion in the clip.
Slowly but surely, the determined pooch stalks his way in to see Mackenzie anyway. Then Mustard pulls out all the stops to avoid being thrown out again.
While his owner gives him a talking to, the retriever puts on the perfect sad dog eyes in hopes of getting his way.
When he realizes that this won't be enough, Mustard plays his biggest trump card yet!
Mustard the dog's daring crusade to play with baby girl
The dog holds out his paw to his owner as a gesture of goodwill. Of course, his mom can't resist and offers him her hand in return.
Shortly after, she allows him five minutes in the forbidden zone, which the pup uses to check on his beloved Mackenzie and plant a big doggy kiss on her.
Mustard sticks his paw out at his owner several times in hopes of earning more time with the baby, but his "act" slowly begins to wear off.
When the dog starts to make himself comfortable in the room, his owner breaks off the agreement. She quickly takes him back out and into the hallway, where his more obedient dog sister Honey is waiting dutifully on the stairs.
"Honey would never!!!!" reads the caption of the video.
Despite the gentle scolding from his owner, Mustard got his reward in the form of a runaway viral hit video – and there are more where that came from on their adorable TikTok channel @goldenbabbie!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenbabbie