Dog isn't allowed into baby bestie's room – but he just can't help himself!

Melbourne, Australia - Mustard the dog is obsessed with the family's new baby, three-month-old Mackenzie. There's one problem, though... he isn't allowed in her room!

Recently, Mustard's owner posted a video on TikTok in which the dog melts the hearts of viewers by the thousands.



Although the golden retriever is well aware that he is not allowed in the baby's room, he stages a rebellion in the clip.

Slowly but surely, the determined pooch stalks his way in to see Mackenzie anyway. Then Mustard pulls out all the stops to avoid being thrown out again.

While his owner gives him a talking to, the retriever puts on the perfect sad dog eyes in hopes of getting his way.

When he realizes that this won't be enough, Mustard plays his biggest trump card yet!