Dog left freezing to death has hair dryers come to the rescue!
Kansas City, Missouri - When rescuers found this dog, he was so cold he had stopped moving. Luckily, his little heart was still beating, as animal rescuers brought the pooch to the shelter to thaw out.
Team members from the Kansas City Pet Project animal shelter in Missouri posted a harrowing TikTok video, recounting their discovery of a dog suffering from severe hypothermia in an abandoned house. He was so chilled that he was unresponsive.
The dog was found curled up to another pup for warmth. Sadly, the other dog had already passed when animal service officers from the organization found them.
The rescuers got to work warming the dog back up. They wrapped him in blankets and used blow dryers – and even put slippers on his paws. Their efforts were successful, as they were able to bring the dog's temperature back up.
Little by little, the pooch literally came back to life. At first, all he did was blink, then he showed he was ready to fight for his life.
Animal rescuers thrilled with the dog's recovery
The rescuers dubbed the dog Horton and slowly nursed him back to health with small portions of wet food.
According to the KC Pet Project, he is now on the road to recovery.
"Horton is showing his sweet personality and enjoying the affection and care that our vet clinic is giving him," they wrote in the TikTok's caption.
Horton's rescuers are adamant about finding who left the dog out in the cold, and say they will hold whoever it was accountable.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/kcpetproject