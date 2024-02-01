Dog left freezing to death has hair dryers come to the rescue!

Kansas City, Missouri - When rescuers found this dog , he was so cold he had stopped moving. Luckily, his little heart was still beating, as animal rescuers brought the pooch to the shelter to thaw out.

Animal rescuers in Missouri used hair dryers to warm up this poor frozen pooch. © Screenshot/TikTok/kcpetproject

Team members from the Kansas City Pet Project animal shelter in Missouri posted a harrowing TikTok video, recounting their discovery of a dog suffering from severe hypothermia in an abandoned house. He was so chilled that he was unresponsive.

The dog was found curled up to another pup for warmth. Sadly, the other dog had already passed when animal service officers from the organization found them.

The rescuers got to work warming the dog back up. They wrapped him in blankets and used blow dryers – and even put slippers on his paws. Their efforts were successful, as they were able to bring the dog's temperature back up.

Little by little, the pooch literally came back to life. At first, all he did was blink, then he showed he was ready to fight for his life.