Dog looks dejected at the park – why won't any other pups play with him?

Tampa, Florida - This well-meaning dog mom decided to take her Golden Retriever to a dog park one day. What happened there, however, broke her heart.

Andrea Conord shared a video on TikTok documenting her visit to the dog park, and the footage has been breaking hearts online.

Instead of happily scampering around and using the space in the park as expected, Boo sat almost motionless at the entrance gate and gazed off into the distance wistfully.

There wasn't a single other dog in the park that day, so Boo was left sadly waiting by the fence for a playmate.

This sight is anything but easy for his owner.

"I always feel so bad when no other dogs come," she writes on her video, in which she can be seen making a pitying face.

But the disappointing outing was to take a surprisingly pleasant turn when a car suddenly pulled up on the road opposite – because the answer to their problems was sitting in it!