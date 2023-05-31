Dog lost underground for days – then he hears his owner's voice

Aberdeen, UK - This dog dug his way back to his human after more than three days stuck underground, and all it took was the sound of her voice!

The dog Bear and his mistress Dasha Samatoina were fortunately reunited. © Screenshots/Facebook/Dasha Samatoina/Facebook

As the BBC reported, Dasha Samatoina was visiting the Scottish city of Aberdeen from London when her dog, a Cavapoo named Bear, suddenly vanished.

The huge search party that included locals and the fired department had found no trace of him, despite looking for days.

The working theory was that Bear and his canine friend Lola, who belongs to Dash's friend, had both gone into the same hole in Aberdeen's Seaton Park, but because Bear was bigger, he couldn't get out.

As time ticked by, everyone involved started to fear the worst. Search organizers eventually enlisted Lola in their efforts, hoping she might be able to smell him or hear his barks.

"And that's exactly what happened," Dasha said. "She led us to one of the holes on a site we had not properly looked at and she was very persistent to go down the hole."