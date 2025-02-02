Dog loves to watch model mama do her makeup – now it's his turn!

New York, New York - Influencer/model Meredith Duxbury often sits in front of the camera to show her more than 18.4 million followers how she gets ready for the day, but this time she has a little doggy friend by her side!

"my golden retriever always comes and sits on my lap when I do my makeup so I thought I'd let him join in on the fun," Meredith wrote in a new viral clip.

Instead of gently pushing him aside as she usually does, this time the young woman gave her pooch a makeover!

In the video, viewers can see the influencer getting herself ready while pretending to apply makeup to her pet.

The TikToker dabs lip gloss in the air in front of the dog, brushing his fur, spraying him with setting spray, and then pretending to apply mascara to his eyelashes.

Through it all, the four-legged friend seems very impressed by his owner's skills, sitting patiently on her lap and looking as if he was eagerly awaiting his final look.