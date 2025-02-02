Dog loves to watch model mama do her makeup – now it's his turn!
New York, New York - Influencer/model Meredith Duxbury often sits in front of the camera to show her more than 18.4 million followers how she gets ready for the day, but this time she has a little doggy friend by her side!
"my golden retriever always comes and sits on my lap when I do my makeup so I thought I'd let him join in on the fun," Meredith wrote in a new viral clip.
Instead of gently pushing him aside as she usually does, this time the young woman gave her pooch a makeover!
In the video, viewers can see the influencer getting herself ready while pretending to apply makeup to her pet.
The TikToker dabs lip gloss in the air in front of the dog, brushing his fur, spraying him with setting spray, and then pretending to apply mascara to his eyelashes.
Through it all, the four-legged friend seems very impressed by his owner's skills, sitting patiently on her lap and looking as if he was eagerly awaiting his final look.
TikToker Meredith Duxbury made a name for herself with wild foundation use
Meredith originally made a name for herself on TikTok by frequently applying far too much foundation (at least ten pumps) to her face – only to present the perfect look at the end.
Fans had repeatedly speculated from the beginning that the 26-year-old was actually wearing much less makeup than she said online, however.
Meredith only finally admitted to this recently when she confessed to repeatedly wiping the foundation off her face between video cuts.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@meredithduxbury