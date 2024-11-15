Dog meets a bunny for the first time, and his reaction is enchanting
Irvine, California - Maui the dog and his owner recently took on the job of "rabbit sitting" a bunny, and what happened during this time is melting millions of hearts on TikTok.
Golden Retriever Maui is already known to an audience of millions on TikTok and Instagram for his silly adventures with his sibling, a Corgi lady named Ruby.
A few days ago, the pooch was confronted by the bunny, who was only visiting for a few days.
His owner, who lives with her two dogs in Irvine, California, captured a few moments of the mismatched animals on camera.
The video has been a viral hit on Instagram and TikTok – and it's easy to see why!
While he usually unintentionally and awkwardly mothers Ruby, the Golden makes a lot more effort with the rabbit and the two can be seen cuddling together in the clip.
Maui is careful not to step on his new friend's paws too much, and even when the rabbit is running around the hallway, the Golden keeps his distance.
But in the end, the owner has to make a confession to the audience.
Was that really the first meeting between the dog and his new bunny bestie?
On Instagram, she explained that the video was taken on day three of their rabbit sitting.
Accordingly, Maui had been desensitized to the little one for three days and was in a much calmer state than he'd been at their initial meeting!
The Californian obviously prefers to keep the behind-the-scenes of this wild getting-to-know-you phase under wraps.
Fortunately, the well-meaning dog turned out to be a real rabbit whisperer in the end.
Hopefully, these new pals will get another play date together soon!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui_thegoldenpup