Dog mom thinks her pet is sad because she's going away on vacation – but then she gets this video!

Hannah thought her dog would be devastated if she left him with her parents for the weekend, but she was very wrong!

In a viral video shared on her TikTok page @the.lab.woody, Hannah can be seen hugging her beloved Labrador Retriever and kissing him goodbye before setting off for her weekend vacation.

The 27-year-old pet owner feared that Woody the dog would be sad and bored without her, but her pet actually reacted very differently than expected.

In fact, the four-legged friend seemingly had the time of his life!

He played in his grandparents' pool and apparently didn't even remember the fact that his owner was on vacation without him.

Hannah told Newsweek that Woody loves staying with his grandparents because he is pampered there and has his very own vacation.

"He gets to swim in their pool every day, gets all the attention in the world from them and their neighbors, and there is no limit to the amount of treats he is given," Hannah said.

"Whenever Woody goes to grandma and grandpa's house for the weekend, he comes home with a full heart and an even fuller belly. His grandparents definitely spoil him, but we wouldn't have it any other way!"