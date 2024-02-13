Dog named Macaroni being taken to shelter breaks hearts on TikTok: "That sweet face!"

Los Angeles, California - When a dog named Macaroni realized her family was surrendering her to an animal shelter, she was overwhelmed. Macaroni's sad story and tragic look pulled on thousands of TikTokers' heartstrings.

This poor pug named Macaroni was shocked when its family left it at the shelter. TikTokers were heartbroken for the dog. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/hitlivingfoundation

When a family from California discovered that their daughter was allergic to dogs, they had to make a difficult decision.

Their pug mix Macaroni was only one year old, and loved by everyone. The family was heartbroken, but decided that surrendering the pup was the best thing to do for their daughter's health.

The family brought the dog to HIT Living Foundation in South Los Angeles. A viral video on the shelter's TikTok channel shows Macaroni's pained expression on the day she was surrendered. The TikTok shows how scared the little pug was, and she was trembling.

Fortunately, the shelter manager Heather Crowe saw that the family was in tears when surrendering Macaroni and intervened.