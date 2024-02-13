Dog named Macaroni being taken to shelter breaks hearts on TikTok: "That sweet face!"
Los Angeles, California - When a dog named Macaroni realized her family was surrendering her to an animal shelter, she was overwhelmed. Macaroni's sad story and tragic look pulled on thousands of TikTokers' heartstrings.
When a family from California discovered that their daughter was allergic to dogs, they had to make a difficult decision.
Their pug mix Macaroni was only one year old, and loved by everyone. The family was heartbroken, but decided that surrendering the pup was the best thing to do for their daughter's health.
The family brought the dog to HIT Living Foundation in South Los Angeles. A viral video on the shelter's TikTok channel shows Macaroni's pained expression on the day she was surrendered. The TikTok shows how scared the little pug was, and she was trembling.
Fortunately, the shelter manager Heather Crowe saw that the family was in tears when surrendering Macaroni and intervened.
TikToker feel for this little dog named Macaroni
Crowe told Newsweek that because Macaroni was so distraught after being surrendered, a colleague decided to take her home to help with the transition.
It took Macaroni a while to relax and warm up to her surroundings, but the dog adjusted. She now loves to play on the couch and in the yard, and even plays dress up.
Thanks to the viral clip on TikTok which received over 233,000 views, the organization received many inquiries about the poor pug.
TikTokers were heartbroken for the dog.
"Please tell me she's found a family. This breaks my heart," commented one TikTok user. Another user added, "She's too cute! I hope she finds a loving forever home."
Per a video update from the shelter, Macaroni is in the process of being adopted by her foster family and is one happy pooch.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/hitlivingfoundation