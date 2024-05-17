Dog "nurse" comes to his sick owner's rescue in the cutest way!
Barnegat, New Jersey - Many dogs provide comfort and cuddles when you're sick, but Brody the Australian Shepherd has even more to offer!
When his owner, Sara Poskonka, was sick in bed without anything to drink, Brody was quickly able to help her out in the most meaningful way.
In a viral TikTok clip, Sara, who lives with Brody in Barnegat, New Jersey, calls her four-legged friend to her from her bed.
While he listens attentively, she asks him to fetch her a bottle of water.
As soon as the young woman makes her request, Brody leaves the room, and a few noises can be heard in the background until the dog returns a few seconds later.
Brody comes in carrying a large plastic water bottle in his snout and comes running to the bed with it, jumping onto the sheets with his front paws to hand his human the drink.
Sara accepts it gratefully, but did she perhaps help a little with this gift?
Sara Poskonka trained her dog to fetch water
If you take a look at the dog owner's TikTok page, you'll quickly realize that Brody has been trained to fetch water bottles for years – which has also brought him plenty of other viral hits.
In an interview with Newsweek, Poskonka admitted that this is nothing new.
Brody was trained to do this trick years ago, and it has proven to be very useful on several occasions, according to the proud owner.
If necessary, the furry friend can also close the doors around the house, but Brody's repertoire is now exhausted.
The pup "just makes sure to stay by my side and cuddle," Sara told the outlet.
In addition to the joy of his owner, Brody's latest helpfulness has also earned him over two million views and a good 260,000 likes on TikTok.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@facecination