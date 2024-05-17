Dog "nurse" comes to his sick owner's rescue in the cutest way!

Barnegat, New Jersey - Many dogs provide comfort and cuddles when you're sick, but Brody the Australian Shepherd has even more to offer!

Australian Shepherd Brody is a very attentive dog, and his owner Sara Poskonka can rely on him blindly. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@facecination

When his owner, Sara Poskonka, was sick in bed without anything to drink, Brody was quickly able to help her out in the most meaningful way.

In a viral TikTok clip, Sara, who lives with Brody in Barnegat, New Jersey, calls her four-legged friend to her from her bed.

While he listens attentively, she asks him to fetch her a bottle of water.

As soon as the young woman makes her request, Brody leaves the room, and a few noises can be heard in the background until the dog returns a few seconds later.

Brody comes in carrying a large plastic water bottle in his snout and comes running to the bed with it, jumping onto the sheets with his front paws to hand his human the drink.

Sara accepts it gratefully, but did she perhaps help a little with this gift?