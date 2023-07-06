Dog or tattoo? Chihuahua's bath time mystery makes millions laugh on TikTok

Aschaffenburg, Germany - An adorable viral video making a "splish splash" on TikTok proves some dogs hate bath time too!

This little chihuahua does not like bath time one bit. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sam_sucki_pepper

This little chihuahua does not like bath time one bit – and was mistaken as an arm tattoo when proving the point!

Most dogs love water and getting rubbed down in the tub. But Sucki, a little black chihuahua from southern Germany, is not a fan.

A TikTok of him getting a bath has gone super viral, and it's easy to see why millions are laughing over the pup's reaction.

The cute clip shows the one-year-old doggo's attempts to avoid getting in the bath. Sucki clings to his owner's arm as if his life depends on it, and looks petrified.

Though Sucki's perching skills are admirable and acrobatic, they don't prevent his owner from giving him rub-a-dub-dub with some suds.

Yet, many confused users have mistaken the dog for something else instead!