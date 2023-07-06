Dog or tattoo? Chihuahua's bath time mystery makes millions laugh on TikTok
Aschaffenburg, Germany - An adorable viral video making a "splish splash" on TikTok proves some dogs hate bath time too!
This little chihuahua does not like bath time one bit – and was mistaken as an arm tattoo when proving the point!
Most dogs love water and getting rubbed down in the tub. But Sucki, a little black chihuahua from southern Germany, is not a fan.
A TikTok of him getting a bath has gone super viral, and it's easy to see why millions are laughing over the pup's reaction.
The cute clip shows the one-year-old doggo's attempts to avoid getting in the bath. Sucki clings to his owner's arm as if his life depends on it, and looks petrified.
Though Sucki's perching skills are admirable and acrobatic, they don't prevent his owner from giving him rub-a-dub-dub with some suds.
Yet, many confused users have mistaken the dog for something else instead!
This dog confuses some on TikTok with "tattoo" look
5.7 million TikTokers have seen the silly clip, and viewers couldn't get over the cuteness.
Many dubbed the little doggo "super sweet" and wondered how Sucki reacted to getting the suds rinsed off. They were pretty sure the little chihuahua wouldn't be pleased.
Yet, more TikTokers wrote in to share that it took them a hot minute to realize the clip even featured a dog at all! They thought Sucki blended in with his human's tattooed arm.
As one TikToker wrote: "Omg god he's sweet. I thought he was a tattoo at first."
Still, another user mistook the dog for body hair, saying, "I just thought, that's some arm hair."
Sucki may have failed to escape bath time, but has tricked and thrilled millions.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sam_sucki_pepper