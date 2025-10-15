Dog outsmarts pet sitter to pull off the funniest prank: "She knows what she did!"

How can you stay mad at a cute little dog ? Reddit user bugraccoon was only supposed to look after his sister's pup for a few hours – but in that time, the cheeky animal pulled off the ultimate scam.

This cheeky dog pulled off the ultimate food scam! © Screenshot/Reddit/bugraccoon

The dog sitter had prepared himself a chicken sandwich, made himself comfortable, and happily took a bite – but he didn't get very far into the meal.

His sister's dog, who he looks after from time to time, jumped up and whimpered, indicating that she wanted to go outside into the yard.

The dog obviously had to do her business, the man thought, and opened the door.

Sure enough, the dog immediately rushed outside and was soon out of sight.

The dog sitter waited for her return on the porch, and when the animal didn't come back, he went inside.

But who did he find in the house? None other than the dog herself, and she had a strange look on her face.

The reason for her odd expression was noticed soon enough – the chicken sandwich was gone! Only crumbs were left.