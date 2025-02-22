Dog owner calls vet when bulldog can't walk – then she realizes the hilarious truth

UK - Lou Swain is the proud owner of two French Bulldogs, but she still hasn't quite figured out the quirks of her little dogs !

Lou Swain also has another bulldog named Doris, who was a bit more in the mood for some exercise on that dramatic day! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@luvbulldog

In a video shared via TikTok, Lou explained that she wanted to go on a trip into the woods with her two four-legged friends.

When they got there, the British woman took them for a walk.

A short time later, Dolly suddenly started behaving strangely. The young bulldog stiffened and could no longer stand up.

"Thought she was dying," the owner, who was in shock at the time, said.

So she called a vet, who immediately gave the all-clear during the phone call. Dolly was neither seriously ill nor dying. Instead, the furry friend simply didn't feel like going for a walk!

"She just didn't like the feel of mud between her toes," Lou explained.

Because Dolly didn't feel like exercising in the fresh air, the little adventure in the forest had to be cut short.

"Hated every minute of it," Lou added of her sassy pup. "Had to go home after 10 minutes."

Photos included alongside the hilarious tale show the little bulldog sitting defiantly on one of her owners' laps in the car after successfully sabotaging the walk!