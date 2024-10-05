Dog owner catches her pup in a furious battle – with a hilarious foe!

Connecticut - When Bryanna Simons went to check on her dog , Colt, with her pet camera, she caught the furry friend in a hilarious battle with an unexpected foe.

The dog Colt wound up in a bitter battle with a blanket in a viral TikTok! © Screenshot/TikTok/@bryanna_simons

During a break between her classes, the Connecticut student saw on her cell phone that Colt seemed to be fighting for his life!

The poor four-legged friend had chosen a bitter enemy: a blanket.

In a video shared to TikTok recently, Colt is seen jumping around wildly and bobbing his head – but his enemy literally cannot be shaken off.

Finally, the dog is able to get rid of the blanket once and for all, but his battle is still making waves on social media!

The clip has been a huge hit on TikTok, earning over seven million views and more than a million likes.

But how did Colt get himself into this predicament in the first place? That's where Bryanna's other furry friend, a cat named Turbo, comes into play!

