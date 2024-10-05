Dog owner catches her pup in a furious battle – with a hilarious foe!
Connecticut - When Bryanna Simons went to check on her dog, Colt, with her pet camera, she caught the furry friend in a hilarious battle with an unexpected foe.
During a break between her classes, the Connecticut student saw on her cell phone that Colt seemed to be fighting for his life!
The poor four-legged friend had chosen a bitter enemy: a blanket.
In a video shared to TikTok recently, Colt is seen jumping around wildly and bobbing his head – but his enemy literally cannot be shaken off.
Finally, the dog is able to get rid of the blanket once and for all, but his battle is still making waves on social media!
The clip has been a huge hit on TikTok, earning over seven million views and more than a million likes.
But how did Colt get himself into this predicament in the first place? That's where Bryanna's other furry friend, a cat named Turbo, comes into play!
How did the border collie wind up fighting a blanket?
In an interview with Newsweek this week, Bryanna explained that her border collie had chased the kitty around the room before his faux pas.
Turbo had fled under the blanket, so "He had chased her under it and then stood up and was stuck," as Bryanna explained.
Shortly afterward, the fight began for Colt, which everyone – except for him! – found very funny.
However, his owner defended Colt by saying the dog is super smart – "although that video did not do him justice," she admitted!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bryanna_simons