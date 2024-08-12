Dog owner fears the worst when her pet starts behaving strangely!

Wigan, UK - Lucy the dog suddenly started barking and waking her owner, Lauren, up in the middle of the night! Her human was very concerned, but that was just the start of the strange behavior.

Lucy the dog suddenly started behaving very strangely, and her owner was worried sick! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lucythegoldenretriever

The morning after the uncharacteristic nighttime barking started, the pup didn't play or touch her breakfast, which made it clear to her owner that the dog must be ill.



"I was thinking of the worst possible outcome of what was going on, so I rang the vets, and they booked us in for an appointment straight away," the British woman told Newsweek.

But as soon as she arrived there with the Golden Retriever, Lucy immediately transformed back into her old self again!

"She was wagging at the receptionist, she was up on the desk saying hello," Lauren said.

"We sat down, and another Golden, Enzo, had come in [to get] his nails done, and it was basically playtime. She was so happy."

It was a complete mystery as to why Lucy had been acting so strangely in the hours leading up to the vet visit, so the specialist gave the doggo a thorough examination before making his diagnosis.