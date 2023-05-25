Dog owner finds her pup's twin and stuns social media with fur baby moves

Baltimore, Maryland - One TikTok user's followers sent her a photo of a dog that looked exactly like her own four-legged friend, Barkley, who was being kept at an animal shelter in Baltimore. Thrilled by the striking resemblance to her pup, the woman decided to make some adoptive money moves.

Dog Barkley (l.) has a double, and its owner Danielle Geffel (r.) now has the proof in her arms with dog Charlie. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/otmdanielle

In mid-April, dog owner Danielle Geffel posted a video on TikTok describing the curious situation: "There's a dog there that looks just like Barkley. I mean, he looks just like Barkley. Like, could be his brother," Geffel says in the clip.

Wildly determined, Geffel decided to abruptly drive to the shelter after texting her partner, Mike, things like, "I'm going to meet this dog" and, "What if we had two Barkleys?" adding, "This is my dream!"

Things moved pretty quickly when she arrived at the animal shelter.

After Geffel filled out the required paperwork, Barkley 2.0 aka Charlie was sitting in the car with his new owner.

Geffel could not stop raving about her curious canine find in an interview with The Dodo.