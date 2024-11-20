Dog owner looking for tiny Dachshund can't help but laugh at her hiding spot!

San Diego, California - A mini Dachshund puppy like Winnie is easy to lose sight of, and one day her owner couldn't find the little dog anywhere! But when she found the pup, she had to laugh.

The woman from San Diego searched in every corner, under every piece of furniture, and slowly became a little worried because there was no sign of the puppy.

Her search finally came to a happy end when she took a closer look at her Golden Retriever Bailey, who had made herself comfortable on the couch.

Naturally, the dog owner had to capture her adorable discovery on video!

In the TikTok clip, all you can see at first glance is the light brown Golden Retriever sweetly slumbering on the sofa.

What you might only notice on further inspection is that her Winnie is hiding safe and sound under her big sister's head!