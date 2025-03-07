Dog owner puts golden retriever in a onesie – and things go terribly wrong!

UK - Yasmin Goddard had been immensely proud of the new outfit she found for her beloved dog , but then she realized she had made a big mistake.

The young woman was on a long walk with her pet when the pooch – naturally – had to go potty.

Without further ado, he lifted his hind leg in a suitable place and let loose.

Unfortunately, his owner only realized too late that she had forgotten something important.

Yasmin had recently bought the furry friend a new fabric onesie, which she had put on the dog to protect him from the elements.

The problem was, this piece of clothing had no cut-out between the dog's hind legs!

As a result, the animal unceremoniously wet his pants.

Yasmin could hardly believe her eyes and shook her head in despair as the dog just appeared confused.

"I FELT SO BAD," she wrote in the viral video's caption.