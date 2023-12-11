Dog owner refuses to sell pooch for whopping price on TikTok: "Absolutely f**king not"

A TikTok user claims that a stranger offered her $200k for her Doberman. Her reaction to the offer surprised many, most TikTokers would take the money.

By Clemens Grosz

Los Angeles, California - A TikTok user claimed that a stranger offered her $200,000 for her Doberman. She opted to keep her dog, and the internet was shocked.

This dog owner wasn't about to sell her fur baby, even for $200,000. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/itsalexiselliott This TikToker was "furious" that a stranger wanted to buy her beloved dog! In a now-viral TikTok, Alexis Elliot from Los Angeles explains, "Someone offered us 200k for our puppy and I told my husband, 'Absolutely f**king not,' because I birthed her." The short clip posted last week has almost a million views and thousands of comments and likes. Animal World Records What is the fattest cat in the world? Igniting debate, most TikTokers were surprised that the dog mom didn't take the money for her adorable Doberman Pinscher, and are also loving the vid.

TikTokers would sell their dogs for $200,000

This TikToker considers her dog her baby, and said she'd never sell him. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/itsalexiselliott TikTok loves the video of Alexis refusing to accept money for her fur baby, while many TikTok users were surprised that Alexis Elliot didn't accept the generous offer. "It's a crime not to accept 200 k," one user commented. Another quipped, "In this economy? Yes." Other commenters didn't think the offer was serious. They accused Alexis of making up the story for clicks and dismissed the offer as unreal, writing, "Nobody offered you 200k for a dog, people with that kind of money are mostly financially smart. And you did not birth it." Dogs Chihuahua goes viral with begrudged response to unexpected affection Other TikTokers were on Alexis' side. "I wouldn't sell my dog for a million," one claimed. Others agreed that they could never sell their four legged friends. One even joked that Alexis should sell her husband instead.