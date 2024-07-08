Dog owner shocked by rescue pooch's daring escape to join her on walk

Bristol, UK - This dog owner was shocked when she realized the lengths her pooch went to join her on a walk! Security footage showed her rescue dog jumping out the upstairs window to meet her.

Rudi, a resuce dog, broke out of the house when his owner left him at home! © College: Screenshots/TikTok/@fintybobinty

Finty lives in Bristol, England, with her two dogs named Ottoe and Rudi.

Rudi, a rescue, is a handful. Finty recently tried to take the dogs on separate walks, but her plan backfired spectacularly.

Rudi went to extreme lengths to join her: he broke out of the house!

His escape was surprising because everything but the upstairs window was locked. Luckily, the dog owner has a security camera in her living room, which caught his antics on tape.

The footage shows Rudi running through the living room and jumping out the upstairs window to join the walk!

"I really didn't believe she would have done such a silly thing," Finty told Newsweek. "I couldn't help but laugh because I knew she was OK, luckily, and sat next to me."