Dog owner shocked by rescue pooch's daring escape to join her on walk
Bristol, UK - This dog owner was shocked when she realized the lengths her pooch went to join her on a walk! Security footage showed her rescue dog jumping out the upstairs window to meet her.
Finty lives in Bristol, England, with her two dogs named Ottoe and Rudi.
Rudi, a rescue, is a handful. Finty recently tried to take the dogs on separate walks, but her plan backfired spectacularly.
Rudi went to extreme lengths to join her: he broke out of the house!
His escape was surprising because everything but the upstairs window was locked. Luckily, the dog owner has a security camera in her living room, which caught his antics on tape.
The footage shows Rudi running through the living room and jumping out the upstairs window to join the walk!
"I really didn't believe she would have done such a silly thing," Finty told Newsweek. "I couldn't help but laugh because I knew she was OK, luckily, and sat next to me."
Rudi is one wild rescue dog!
Finty thinks Rudi survived his ridiculous jump because he's been training.
"We've been doing some agility training recently with large jumps, and I think because of that, she stuck the landing well," she said.
The dog mom posted the security footage of Rudi jumping out the window on TikTok, and the clip boasts nearly 250,000 views.
It'd be nice to think that this dangerous leap put Rudi's wild antics to an end, but Finty says that her dog is still very impulsive.
"This is not the first time she's done something extreme and extremely stupid, but never to this extent," she added. "She's broken two separate harnesses by sheer force to say hello to another dog. She's made a hole in our fence to say hello to a passing dog, and she's eaten one of my partner's PlayStation 5 controllers."
Though her behavior may cause come real trouble sometimes, it's clear Rudi has so much love to give!
Cover photo: College: Screenshots/TikTok/@fintybobinty