Dog owner teaches newborn Golden Retriever puppies how to howl in adorable video

Philippines - Recently, a dog owner wanted to test what happens when she howled like a wolf. She wasn't the only one who was taken aback by her puppies' reaction!

In July, Jessie the Golden Retriever dog became a proud mother of seven precious puppies.

Since then, there has been a lot of hustle and bustle with her owner Mae, who lives with the dogs in the Philippines.



Recently, the pet owner wanted to test what happens when she howled at the newborn pups.

The puppies' reaction not only baffled her but also caused a viral hit on TikTok!

In the adorable video, the little four-legged friends scurry around each other and then Mae can be heard in the background starting her howling attempt.

The babies actually join in and howl so much for their owner that Jessie the mama dog comes running to check that her little darlings are okay!

The unusual and super cute scene has been very well received by the TikTok audience, with the video garnering 2 million views and counting!