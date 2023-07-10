Dog owner tries to keep it cool during heatwave, but lounging Lab has other ideas!

Maldon, UK - This dog owner went the extra mile to keep her dog cool in the summer heat, but her chocolate Lab was much more interested in getting a good tan!

This TikToker went the extra mile to keep her dog cool, setting up a fan for Ollie the Labrador. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Good Boy Ollie

Hot weather can be hard on humans and dogs alike, especially if you're not prepared.



That's Ollie's owner went the extra mile to get the house ready during a heat wave, as a hilarious viral TikTok shows.

Ollie's human closes the curtains, sets up a kiddie pool, turns on fans, and even puts a cooling pad in her pooches bed.

But her work proved pointless because the languid Lab had very different plans for the scorching weather! The clip ends with a gut-bursting close-up of Ollie happily sprawling out in the sun with his tongue out.

TikTok users can't stop laughing about this sunbathing pooch.

Some fellow pet owners wrote in to say the "struggle is real" and noted that getting their stubborn animals to stay in the shade is a constant battle.