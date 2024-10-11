Dog owner's hilarious attempt to workout with playful puppy underfoot goes viral

Plymouth UK - Nick Chapman recently got himself a puppy dog named Leia. Since then, the little one hasn't been making things too easy for her owner!

Nick Chapman recently got himself a puppy dog named Leia. Since then, the little one hasn't been making things too easy for her owner! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@_nickchap

A viral video shows the man trying to complete his workout, but he doesn't get any further than the push-ups thanks to his feisty little "helper."

The tiny German Shepherd can be seen repeatedly nipping the 26-year-old as he tries to keep fit.

Leia clearly doesn't like the fact that her human is more interested in his workout than in her!

Although Chapman tries to talk the cute puppy down after a while, the little dog doesn't care at all – quite the opposite! His remarks seemingly only egg her on.

And so her owner fails again and again as he desperately tries to finish his workout routine to little success.