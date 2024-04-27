Dog reacts to new puppy sibling in the most absurd way!
A TikToker caught her dog trying to bury the new puppy in the backyard and shared the clip to the amazement of the internet.
When a family grows, it can take a while for everyone to find their groove.
Gemma Stevenson said it took a little while for her older dog, Millie, to accept the family's new puppy, Bella.
"We got Millie as a puppy when our daughter was two so she'd have a dog to grow up with," Stevenson told Newsweek.
Two years later, they adopted Bella because they thought Millie needed a buddy: "So we got our dog a dog."
During the introductory phase, Millie wanted the new pup to know she was in charge.
One day, Stevenson thought Millie and Bella were playing together in the garden. But it turned out the two weren't playing nice!
It looked like the older dog had had enough of the pup. Millie was trying to bury Bella in a hole!
Stevenson caught the wild moment on camera and shared it to TikTok.
Now the two dogs are buddies!
Stevenson was shocked when she saw her older dog trying to bury the new puppy in the backyard!
At first, Millie seemed happy with her new housemate, but the tide soon turned.
"She soon found Bella [to be] too much," recalls Stevenson. As with human siblings, the older dog was annoyed with the new baby.
The clip which Stevenson shared to TikTok is from when Bella was just three months old.
"I happened to look up and see Millie working on digging yet another hole in the lawn," she said.
"Then I saw Bella's head pop up out of this huge hole and Millie just kept digging frantically."
Stevenson wasn't sure if Millie was knocking her little sister in or if Bella was getting into her older sister's holes. Either way, she was convinced Millie was sick of the puppy.
Two years have now passed since Millie tried to bury her sister. Luckily, the two dogs have since learned to love each other!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Tiktok/@teacher_mum_life