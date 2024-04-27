Dog reacts to new puppy sibling in the most absurd way!

A TikToker caught her dog trying to bury the new puppy in the backyard and shared the clip to the amazement of the internet.

This dog owner was shocked when she saw her older dog trying to bury the new puppy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@teacher_mum_life

When a family grows, it can take a while for everyone to find their groove.

Gemma Stevenson said it took a little while for her older dog, Millie, to accept the family's new puppy, Bella.

"We got Millie as a puppy when our daughter was two so she'd have a dog to grow up with," Stevenson told Newsweek.

Two years later, they adopted Bella because they thought Millie needed a buddy: "So we got our dog a dog."

During the introductory phase, Millie wanted the new pup to know she was in charge.

One day, Stevenson thought Millie and Bella were playing together in the garden. But it turned out the two weren't playing nice!

It looked like the older dog had had enough of the pup. Millie was trying to bury Bella in a hole!

Stevenson caught the wild moment on camera and shared it to TikTok.