Dog receives new puppy for Christmas and she is... less than thrilled
Newcastle, UK - Hero the dog got to open a Christmas present early this year! Hilariously, the Labrador didn't seem to be too happy about what she saw inside the gift box.
Jack Murdoch from Newcastle presented his beloved doggo Hero with a present several days before Christmas.
The colorful box contained a very special gift for the dog, as a new friend was waiting for her inside!
Jack had bought a little puppy named Nora for Hero so she would have someone to keep her company.
Full of expectation, the Brit filmed this first meeting of the two dogs in front of his decorated Christmas tree as Hero excitedly opened the festive gift box.
Once she'd sniffed out the tiny puppy, however, Hero was anything but excited – if anything, she seemed to turn her nose up at Nora in disgust!
Hero and Nora become fast furry friends
"Thanks, but no thanks," Jack dubbed the older dog saying in the TikTok video.
While Hero didn't seem to celebrate her early Christmas present quite how her owner had hoped, the dog's hilarious reaction did generate plenty of attention with the video sitting at 12,500 views and counting!
"Doggo be like: OH HELL NAHHH," joked one commenter.
When the dogs first met, "Hero wasn't interested at all and just pretended [Nora] didn't exist," Jack told Newsweek.
The two puppers just needed some time to get acquainted, however, and their owner says that they are now the best of friends!
Apparently, Hero has become downright maternal towards the 8-week-old puppy!
"Nora climbs over her constantly licking at Hero's ears and Hero just lies and nuzzles her like a mother," the Brit said happily.
For Jack, the friendship between his two dogs is certainly something of a Christmas miracle!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jackkohl_