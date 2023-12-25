Dog receives new puppy for Christmas and she is... less than thrilled

Newcastle, UK - Hero the dog got to open a Christmas present early this year! Hilariously, the Labrador didn't seem to be too happy about what she saw inside the gift box.

Hero the dog got to open a Christmas present early this year! Hilariously, the Labrador wasn't all that thrilled once she figured out what was inside the gift box. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jackkohl_

Jack Murdoch from Newcastle presented his beloved doggo Hero with a present several days before Christmas.

The colorful box contained a very special gift for the dog, as a new friend was waiting for her inside!

Jack had bought a little puppy named Nora for Hero so she would have someone to keep her company.

Full of expectation, the Brit filmed this first meeting of the two dogs in front of his decorated Christmas tree as Hero excitedly opened the festive gift box.

Once she'd sniffed out the tiny puppy, however, Hero was anything but excited – if anything, she seemed to turn her nose up at Nora in disgust!