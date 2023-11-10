Dog reunited with family after fatal car crash thanks to community help

Tulsa, Oklahoma - T hanks to some helpful strangers, Gary Stockwell can cuddle with the dog , Meena, he shared with his late daughter who Meena went missing after a fatal car crash.

A whole community joined forces to reunite this dog with its owner after a tragic accident killed his daughter. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Gary Stockwell

On Wednesday, Gary Stockwell of Tulsa got to do something he didn't think was possible. He finally got to snuggle his dog, Meena, and mourn the loss of their shared loved one.

Gary's daughter Macey and the pup were driving back to Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Fairbanks, Alaska, when tragedy struck, as CBC reports.

Macey was killed in a fatal car accident on the highway near Haines Junction in Canada on October 1.

First responders found no sign of the dog at the scene and declared Meena missing.

"She was lost in the woods for nine days," Gary said. "Well, I wouldn't call it lost. She would come out and sit by the accident site, but if somebody walked up, or drove up, she would run back into the woods."