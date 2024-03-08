Dog reunited with owner after going missing for a decade!

Tampa, Florida - When a beloved four-legged friend goes missing, a dog owner's world collapses. But for one woman in Florida, there was a happy ending in store after ten years of separation from her beloved Cockapoo.

The reunion between dog Cleo and her owner Luisa (l.) was quite emotional. © Screenshot/Facebook/Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Luisa had not seen her dog Cleo for a decade until, one day, an animal welfare organization from Tampa contacted her.

As the Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced on Facebook, the microchip on the collar of the Cockapoo, a mix of English Cocker Spaniel and Poodle, led to its owner.

When Luisa got the organization on the phone, she couldn't believe it.

After Cleo had run away, all attempts to bring her back home via her microchip had failed.

But even when Luisa moved from Tampa to Miami, almost five hours away by car, she never gave up hope of seeing her beloved four-legged friend again.

The Humane Society was overjoyed to have reunited human and animal while reminding people to microchip their pets and keep their information up to date.