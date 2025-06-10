Dog sadly waits for months to go for a swim in the pool – watch him finally get his wish!

Michigan - As soon as Tucker the dog learns that his owners' pool is open again, he's beside himself with joy – and the video celebrating this has gone viral.

Even in freezing temperatures, Tucker the dog desperately wants to go for a swim in the pool. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tuckerbudzyn

Tucker and his younger brother Todd melt hearts by the dozen in the clip, thanks to their seemingly boundless excitement for the pool's reopening.

The clip starts with a few throwback scenes in which Tucker sits sadly by the closed pool.

Even in the snow and ice, he manages to make his owner feel guilty with a sad puppy dog look par excellence.

But then comes the day of days: as soon as dog mama Courtney Budzyn and her partner have uncovered the pool, the Golden Retriever sits spellbound by the window.

Then the pet owner speaks the magic words that her dogs go crazy.