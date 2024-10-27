Dog saved after being seriously hurt in car accident – but rescuers still need a "miracle"

California - Earlier this week, animal rescuer Suzette Hall alerted her followers to a dog in desperate need of help.

The poor dog had been hit by a car. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

In a post shared to Instagram, Suzette kicked off her message with a flood of "SOS" emojis as she revealed she found a small dog who had been hit by a car.

"I don't even have words to write a post," she said. "We are rushing her to my vert."

Suzette then made another post sharing that the dog had been named Inky and that she was finally "safe" at the vet.

"We have put her on pain meds and fluids," she said. "She is definitely in shock."

A day later, Suzette shared that she had found the dog's owner, who revealed that the pup's name was actually Tulum.

"She is all her owner has in the whole world, he has no family," the rescuer explained. "And she is his life."

Suzette added that it would take a miracle to save the sweet dog, because Tulum has been hit really hard by the accident.