Dog seems overjoyed to meet newborn baby – until his secret motive is revealed

Murphy the dog just pulled off a brilliant ploy! The Golden Retriever seemed to be cuddling up to the family's new baby, but his intentions were less than pure. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@3_golden_pups

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, three dogs can be seen crowding around the newborn's car seat to catch a glimpse of the precious little creature – at least that's what Rue and Kevin are up to.

Murphy the doggo, however, has other plans.

At the beginning of the clip, Murphy pretends to just want some baby cuddles.

Suddenly, he dashes away and makes himself comfortable on the living room couch, looking as innocent as possible.

That's when the camera catches his secret... Murphy has the baby's pacifier between his teeth.

What a heist!

"We might have to get Murphy his own Pacifiers lol," reads the video's caption.