Dog seems to be dying – but the truth has his owner shook!
Cork, Ireland - Robert the 8-year-old dog was usually an active pup, but his owner feared the worst for her pet when he became lethargic and developed a scary-sounding cough.
Robert's owner, Zoë-Louise Doyle, took the dog to the vet, assuming that her older dog was sick with something life-threateningly serious.
To the pet owner's surprise and delight, the vet explained that Robert didn't have cancer or a heart condition – and he certainly wasn't dying!
"You like to scare your mom, don't you?" the doctor asked the dog, only to explain that Robert was merely suffering from spring allergies.
"The relief I felt was world-changing," Doyle told Newsweek.
"I had gotten so wrapped up in the idea that my beloved companion was actively dying, only for him to pull out the pollen card."
After a few weeks on antihistamines, the doggo was back to his normal happy and healthy self!
TikTok viewers love Robert the dog's dramatic tale
"I swear greyhounds live to stress us out," wrote one user in the comments as another wondered, "No but why are they so dramatic?"
"He's so me," joked a third.
Doyle told Newsweek that Robert is indeed a selectively dramatic pooch. When he "impaled himself on a tree" the dog barely seemed to care, but a tiny pebble getting stuck between his toes?
"The scream was enough to make my neighbors open their door to check he was OK!" Robert's owner said.
"It's commonly referred to as 'The Greyhound Scream of Death' and is only employed over life's tinest issues," Doyle added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@robert_the_greyhound