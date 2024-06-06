Dog seems to be dying – but the truth has his owner shook!

Cork, Ireland - Robert the 8-year-old dog was usually an active pup, but his owner feared the worst for her pet when he became lethargic and developed a scary-sounding cough.

Owner Zoë-Louise Doyle (l.) and her pup can smile again, because Robert the Greyhound no longer looks like the picture on the right! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@robert_the_greyhound

Robert's owner, Zoë-Louise Doyle, took the dog to the vet, assuming that her older dog was sick with something life-threateningly serious.

To the pet owner's surprise and delight, the vet explained that Robert didn't have cancer or a heart condition – and he certainly wasn't dying!

"You like to scare your mom, don't you?" the doctor asked the dog, only to explain that Robert was merely suffering from spring allergies.

"The relief I felt was world-changing," Doyle told Newsweek.

"I had gotten so wrapped up in the idea that my beloved companion was actively dying, only for him to pull out the pollen card."

After a few weeks on antihistamines, the doggo was back to his normal happy and healthy self!