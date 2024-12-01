Dog sent to daycare to make friends – but surveillance camera shows hilarious reality!

Michigan - Leaving a dog at home alone is never easy, especially if it's for several hours. Pet owner Nikki Syorka didn't want to do that to her furry friend Maisy, so she hoped leaving the pup at a doggy daycare might be the answer.

Last month, the young woman published a slideshow on TikTok revealing her expectations of Maisy's time at daycare versus the hilarious reality.

In the first picture, Maisy is seen smiling happily in the car as Nikki drives her to daycare.

"signed my puppy up for daycare so she can start making friends and socialize," the dog mom wrote over the photo.

But then, the second shot – taken by a surveillance camera at the daycare – shows that Maisy isn't as outgoing as her owner had hoped!

While several pups gather together by the daycare's yard, Maisy is seen all alone, minding her business in her own chair!

This was exactly what the student would have wished for her four-legged friend, but TikTokers couldn't get enough of the hilarious moment.

Chatting with Newsweek, Nikki explained she's not giving up on daycare after Maisy's awkward time.